Left Menu

Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement

Italy's former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a technocrat who had previously refused any direct party affiliation, on Sunday took on the task of reviving the fortunes of the 5-Star Movement as it struggles to find a way out of a political crisis. 5-Star, the largest group in parliament thanks to its triumph at a 2018 election when it won 32.7% of the vote, has seen its support shrink steadily and is now polling at around 15%.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:57 IST
Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Italy's former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a technocrat who had previously refused any direct party affiliation, on Sunday took on the task of reviving the fortunes of the 5-Star Movement as it struggles to find a way out of a political crisis.

5-Star, the largest group in parliament thanks to its triumph at a 2018 election when it won 32.7% of the vote, has seen its support shrink steadily and is now polling at around 15%. Its decision this month to support the new government of national unity led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi further divided and weakened it, triggering the defection of members who deemed it a betrayal of 5-Star's original anti-establishment identity.

"Giuseppe Conte has accepted the task ... of drawing up a project to refound the 5-Star Movement," the party said after a Rome meeting between Conte and 5-Star's top brass including its founder, former comedian Beppe Grillo. It said Conte would lead "a total restructuring" of 5-Star, created by Grillo in 2009 as an anti-system protest movement.

Ecology and the fight against inequality and corruption will remain central planks of 5-Star's platform, the party said in a message on Facebook, adding that it would work increasingly closely with associations and movements not directly involved in party politics. Conte is one of Italy's most popular politicians and has always been close to 5-Star. A survey by the Ipsos agency in January gave him an approval rating of around 56%.

By tying his fortunes to 5-Star, Conte will lose his former status as a non-partisan mediator between 5-Star and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the main backers of his government which collapsed in January due to a coalition rupture. Nonetheless, he is expected to try to foster a stable alliance with the PD to try to compete with the rightist bloc of parties led by Matteo Salvini's League which currently lead in opinion polls. The next election is due in 2023.

After Sunday's development, it is expected that Conte will soon be formally named as the new 5-Star leader, replacing caretaker Vito Crimi. Alternatively, he may join a steering committee along with a small group of other senior members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus

Syrian air defenses were activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs Sunday night to repel an Israeli missile attack, state media reported. There was no word on casualties.State TV quoted an unnamed military official as sayin...

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. I stand befo...

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021