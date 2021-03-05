Left Menu

Jaishankar condoles death of Sheikh Hasina's political adviser HT Imam

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:17 IST
Jaishankar condoles death of Sheikh Hasina's political adviser HT Imam

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has condoled the death of HT Imam, the political adviser to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Imam, 81, died at a military hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Thursday in a social media post.

Jaishankar, who was on a day-long visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday condoled the death of Imam.

''EAM @DrSJaishankar, with HC @VDoraiswami and @ihcdhaka, extended sincere condolences yesterday to the family of Mr. Hossain Toufique Imam, Political Advisor to Hon'ble Prime Minister of #Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina,'' the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted on Friday.

Jaishankar visited Bangladesh on Thursday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country later this month to participate in the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the 1971 wartime government, was hospitalised with various age-related problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ascendas India Trust to acquire industrial project in Chennai

Ascendas India Trust a-iTrust has agreed to acquire an under-construction industrial project from Casa Grande group in Chennai.Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of a-iTrust said it has entered into a forward purcha...

TMC MLA opts out of Bengal assembly polls

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.The TMC leadership said that they will talk ...

Hungary PM expects spike in COVID hospitalisations as infections spread

Hungarys prime minister said on Friday that up to 15,000-20,000 people could enter hospital as coronavirus infections surge, up from just over 6,800 now, which will put a big strain on the healthcare system in the coming weeks.Viktor Orban,...

Maha: Two booked for duping man in currency exchange deal

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3 lakh in a currency exchange deal in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Friday.According to the police, the victim was approached by a man, who allegedl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021