Lindiwe Sisulu shocked at passing away of CEO of NHBRC

In a statement on Wednesday, Sisulu said Dlabantu’s sudden departure is not only a great loss to the human settlements sector but the nation at large.

Updated: 25-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:55 IST
In a statement on Wednesday, Sisulu said Dlabantu's sudden departure is not only a great loss to the human settlements sector but the nation at large.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed sadness and shock at the passing away of the National Home Builders Regulatory Authority (NHBRC) Chief Executive Officer, Mziwonke Dlabantu.

The NHBRC is an entity of the Department of Human Settlements.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sisulu said Dlabantu's sudden departure is not only a great loss to the human settlements sector but the nation at large.

"Mr Dlabantu has served our country with distinction. Mr Dlabantu would be remembered for his excellent contribution to the public service where he worked as the Chief Financial Officer at the Departments of Defence, Human Settlements, and Director General at the Department of Public Works, amongst others.

"To his family and friends and colleagues, we send our deepest condolences," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

