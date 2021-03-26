Left Menu

Some people in Delhi preparing to form UPA-II, claims Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:43 IST
Some people in Delhi preparing to form UPA-II, claims Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that ''some people in Delhi'' are preparing to form UPA-II, which is why the existing UPA needs to be strengthened if the opposition is to fight the BJP.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Delhi, a day after he reiterated that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that is currently being led by the Congress.

Replying to a question, Raut said the ''drama'' of forming ''third, fourth or fifth fronts'' has failed so far, hence the existing UPA needs to be strengthened.

''Some people in Delhi are preparing to form UPA-II.

Hence, I am saying this out of concern. The UPA-I has to be strengthened,'' he said, without specifying who these people in the national capital are.

He said the importance of the present-day UPA will reduce if the UPA-II is formed and then the opposition parties will have nothing in their hands.

On Raut's suggestion that Pawar should lead the UPA, Maharashtra Congress leaders had on Thursday asked the Shiv Sena leader to desist from making such comments as his party is not even part of the alliance.

When asked about the Maharashtra Congress leaders' comments and its state unit chief Nana Patole also questioning Raut if he is the spokesperson of Pawar, the Shiv Sena leader replied, ''Maybe. Sharad Pawar is a leader of the country. All know what Sharad Pawar or Uddhav Thackeray are.'' Raut said one need not be part of the UPA to speak about it.

''The issue of the UPA is not of a state, but a national one. So the people from the state should not talk about it,'' he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said that discussion needs to be held on strengthening the alliance of the opposition parties if they are to take on the BJP.

''If the (Congress) leaders in Maharashtra are not getting this, then they need to study...they are our colleagues, but they should understand.

''We will give a reply if Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi are to speak on this issue. But they are not speaking. They are also analysing this (the situation),'' he added.

The Parliamentarian also said that Maharashtra Congress leaders should also make it clear whether they think the UPA should not be strengthened.

''Sonia Gandhi is leading the UPA. She has led it in an excellent manner for 17 years. But considering the future politics, the issue needs to be discussed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways, roads in Punjab, Haryana; rail services hit

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana and squatted on railway tracks at several locations disrupting road and rail traffic as part of their nationwide protest against the Centres new agri...

Transgenders can be better leaders, Kerala's lone TG candidate

Lekshmi Gopalakrishnan Malappuram Ker, Mar 26 PTI Anannyah Kumari Alex is bold to speak loud about her gender identity.So, she is confident in declaring that transgenders can be much better leaders than men and women and the society is inco...

Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati SC Parl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021