Left Menu

TN polls: PMK candidate against Udhayanidhi Stalin selling mangoes to woo voters in Chepauk constituency

In an unusual campaign to woo voters, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali is selling mangoes, which is his party's symbol, in Triplicane Market area in Chepauk Assembly constituency, where he is facing DMK chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:06 IST
TN polls: PMK candidate against Udhayanidhi Stalin selling mangoes to woo voters in Chepauk constituency
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali selling mangoes in Chennai on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

In an unusual campaign to woo voters, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali is selling mangoes, which is his party's symbol, in Triplicane Market area in Chepauk Assembly constituency, where he is facing DMK chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking to ANI, he attacked Udhayanidhi saying he has not visited Chepauk constituency even once and claimed he will win the seat.

"I am selling these mangoes. Voters are asking me as I have been contesting against a very heavyweight candidate (Udhayanidhi Stalin) whatever may be the case, he is a candidate. People know their traditional background what was their past and present of their family. It is only people who lifted them and made them what they are today. I don't think he is a big contender to me; he is also younger than me," Kasali said. Attacking the DMK leader further, the PMK candidate said Udhayanidhi lacks political experience and maturity.

"He does not know the harsh realities of life. He does not understand social problems. He has been brought up in a well to do family where you don't know anything about hardships. Even his role in movies is the money game. Is he spending any money which he earned from movies for the people? So I think people cannot be fooled anymore," he said. "Although he might be from a big party, I have been continuing with the election campaign in this heat condition. People are welcoming me. On the other hand, my opponent (Udhayanidhi Stalin) has not visited the constituency even once. They think they can campaign here only for the last two days and win which is not going to happen. This time mangoes will be across the state," he added.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organizers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' series being at Hulu from Ron Moore

Hulu has roped in Ronald D Moore for the adaptation of fantasy novel series A Court of Thorns and Roses.The Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner will pen the pilot of the potential series with author Sarah J Maas, according to The ...

Mahindra Electric Mobility to consolidate with parent M&M

The board of directors at Mahindra Mahindra Ltd has given in-principle approval for consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company. Mahindra Electricity Mobility is a step-down subsidiary of MM. The consolidation will categoris...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021