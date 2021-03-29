Left Menu

Congress's Randeep Surjewala alleges secret understanding between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday alleged that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have a "secret understanding" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is probably why no FIR has been registered against the CM in the gold smuggling case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:58 IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday alleged that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have a "secret understanding" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is probably why no FIR has been registered against the CM in the gold smuggling case. "There seems to be a secret understanding between Kerala CM and PM Modi. Is it not correct that the decision to purchase 300-megawatt wind power has been purchased by the Kerala government at rates of 2.85 paise and 2.90 paise from Adani group for 25 years, at a cost that will be over Rs 8,700 crores, to cover up the gold smuggling case? Surjewala said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Is it not correct that 300-megawatt wind power has been purchased by the Kerala government," said Surjewala. "Is it also not acceptable that solar energy is available at one rupee 90 paise per unit but the power is available at 2.90 paise. It is almost one rupee costlier," he added.

"Is it not correct that 300-megawatt wind power has been purchased by the Kerala government," said Surjewala. "Is it also not acceptable that solar energy is available at one rupee 90 paise per unit but the power is available at 2.90 paise. It is almost one rupee costlier," he added.

Also, no FIR was registered against the chief minister and other ministers by Enforcement Directorate (ED), income tax is a part of their understanding, he said. "The quota of solar power in the overall basket of Kerala was reduced by Modiji and Vijayan Ji together, from 2.75 per cent to 0.75 per cent why?" Surjewala questioned further.

According to Surjewala, Kerala is a state that has surplus electricity from 2018-19 onwards and Kerala would have benefited from cheaper power of 1.90 per unit. "Why would you buy at Rs. 2.90 paise per unit of electricity and make the people of Kerala pay 5,000 to 6,000 crore extra?" said Surjewala.

"Is it because of the gold smuggling case the ED, CBI, income tax has not taken any action, no FIR, against CM Vijayan? His cabinet ministers and the speaker of the Kerala Assembly," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

