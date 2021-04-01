Biden to hold first cabinet meeting today

US President Joe Biden will convene his first cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, his spokesperson said.

The focus will be working together to continue implementing and communicating about the American Rescue Plan and how it continues to deliver for working families, discussing the role cabinet members will play in advocating for the American Jobs Plan and ensuring ''we accelerate our federal COVID-19 response, and that Americans don't let their guards down'', the spokesperson said.

''Tomorrow, the President will convene his first full Cabinet meeting, just a day after rolling out his American Jobs Plan, which will be a key topic of discussion,'' White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

''The President will lift up his deeply qualified, historically diverse Cabinet as a key decision makers and voices for his administration's agenda and key priorities,'' she said.

The cabinet will be gathered in person, in the East Room, to follow social distancing and other COVID protocols, she added. PTI LKJ HMB

