Urdu Bulletin: Preparation for second phase of Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal covered

Several Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Thursday reported extensively about the preparations for the second phase of Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Thursday reported extensively about the preparations for the second phase of Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal. Most newspapers also covered the acquittal of three cops by a CBI court in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication carried West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to all non-BJP parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the second phase polls as its lead on page one. According to the report, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the chiefs of all non-BJP parties urging them to be united to save democracy and the Constitution.

The daily also reported BJP's complaint against the TMC chief to Election Commission. In a letter to the Election Commission, the BJP has quoted a speech made by Mamata Banerjee on March 29, in which she had said "Central forces will leave but people have to live here only."

The newspaper also covered the acquittal of three cops by a CBI court in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case. The three police officials - IPS officer GL Singhal, retired police officer Tarun Barot, and Anaju Chaudhari - filed discharge applications on March 20.

The CBI court said the officers acted within the law and limits. According to intelligence input, the officers joined in to arrest Jahan and it cannot be accepted that Jahan was not a terrorist. The court said that the Crime Branch had discharged their duty at the time of the incident and the three officers have been acquitted in the case, it reported.

Hindustan Express: The publication reported on the security arrangements in West Bengal and Assam ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls being held on April 1 as its main lead. The publication also highlighted the imposition of section 144 in Nandigram by the Election Commission. (ANI)

