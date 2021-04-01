Left Menu

Bengal polls: Mamata visits booths amid reports of jamming, Suvendu's convoy attacked

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:41 IST
Bengal polls: Mamata visits booths amid reports of jamming, Suvendu's convoy attacked

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited several booths across the high-profile Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, as sporadic incidents of violence and allegations of booth jamming marred the voting process in the second phase.

After monitoring the situation in the assembly segment, where local TMC leaders complained that their election agents were not being allowed to enter booths, Banerjee left her rented residence at Reyapara around 1 pm.

She then visited polling centres at Sonachura, Reyapara, Balarampur, Boyal, Nandigram block 1 and 2.

''She will also travel to various villages and booths in areas where there have been reports of threats, intimidation and jamming,'' Banerjee's election agent Sheikh Sufiyan said.

In the Boyal area in Nandigram, villagers alleged that BJP supporters stopped them from going to polling booths.

As soon as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Supporters of the two parties then indulged in violence, as TMC leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7, police said.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation, they added.

Meanwhile, Adhikari's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones at two places while visiting booths in the assembly constituency.

His motorcade was also gheraoed as TMC supporters shouted slogans against the BJP leader.

Security forces patrolling the area dispersed the mob, making way for his convoy to move onwards.

''I am used to such protests by TMC goons. They are all followers of Mamata begum (Banerjee). Let them do whatever they want till the results are out on May 2,'' Adhikari told reporters.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee, who was scheduled to leave the area for campaigning in North Bengal after end of polling at 6.30 pm, changed her plans this morning.

The entire Nandigram constituency has been placed under Section 144 to avoid any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

A spokesman for Yemens Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ce...

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation MEC come into effect immediately.The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing ...

FEATURE-Pakistan sends in armed force to stop logging in northern forests

Pakistan loses about 27,000 hectares of trees per year Demand for wood is three times higher than sustainable supply Illegal logging in Gilgit-Baltistan has fallen since deployment By Imran MukhtarISLAMABAD, April 1 Thomson Reuters Founda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India launches biggest vaccination drive yetIndia began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021