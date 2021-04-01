Left Menu

Is PM Modi's campaign in Bengal on polling day not violation of model code of conduct? asks Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned Prime minister Narendra Modi's campaigns in West Bengal amidst the second phase of polling on Thursday saying it is a violation of the model code of conduct.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned Prime minister Narendra Modi's campaigns in West Bengal amidst the second phase of polling on Thursday saying it is a violation of the model code of conduct. "Why Narendra Modi comes to Bengal on every polling day? Why will he campaign on election day? If we cannot campaign in election areas then why he addresses the people with all facilities including Doordarshan on polling day? Is it not a violation of the model code of conduct?" Banerjee raised these questions while talking to mediapersons here.

Banerjee's remark comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Jaynagar and Uluberia on Thursday. Banerjee has been visiting booths in the Nandigram constituency and alleged that BJP's goon from Bihar and UP have been protected by the central forces.

"Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are unilaterally supporting BJP candidates," the West Bengal Chief Minister said. "I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. Whatever you (Election Commission) try, BJP will not win. In Nandigram, 90 per cent of the votes will go to TMC. I am sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I cannot reveal what I discussed with the Observer and the Governor. It is confidential. I have not seen such a bad election," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone from a polling booth in Nandigram. "They did not allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." she told the Governor. In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Nandigram is experiencing the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other. Adhikari had earlier pledged that he would quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)

