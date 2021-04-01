TN polls: EC bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hrs over 'obscene' remark on CM's mother

Days after his objectionable comment about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday debarred DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for the State Assembly polls for 48 hours, stating that his "derogatory and obscene" remark lowers the dignity of women. "After considering your statements and report, the Commission has found the contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lowers the dignity of women and motherhood," the EC said in its order.

The EC had, on Wednesday, asked Raja to explain his stance over his remarks against Palaniswami's mother after Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo. In his response, the former union minister said that he had used a simile in his speech.

"In Tamil oratory, the simile is a well-accepted norm. In my speech, evolution of the political heights and their means of MK Stalin (DNK chief) and Edappadi Palaniswami's were compared through the simile of newborn babies for the easy understanding of the common masses," Raja said in his response. He also clarified that he had said this in response to Palaniswami's repeated allegations of the Chief Minister that Stalin had never worked to become a leader.

"..If the full text is considered by the committee, I am hopeful that it will wipe out the insult and consequent injury inflicted on me," he added. Speaking at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Raja had said, "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery." Raja had later apologised for the objectionable comment about Palaniswami and his mother. "In Cuddalore, I explained that I did not speak ill about Edappadi K Palaniswami or his mother. I did so as I am the eighth child of my mother. I came to know through media that CM was hurt. I apologise for the speech which was taken out of context," he said. This comes ahead of the 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections that will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

