TMC writes to EC, alleges CRPF men misbehaved with women voters in Nandigram

TMC writes to EC, alleges CRPF men misbehaved with women voters in NandigramPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:08 IST
Alleging that a few Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday ''misbehaved'' with women voters at a polling booth in Bengal's Nandigram constituency, the TMC urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against the offenders.
In a letter to the poll panel, the ruling party claimed that CRPF personnel, posted at booth number 197 in Nandigram, were seen exhibiting improper behaviour, with some even intimidating women.
Such conduct by the CRPF men deployed on polling duty represents ''their partisan conduct which is prejudicial for the Trinamool'', the letter said.
The party demanded that the security team, seen ''misbehaving'' at the polling station, be immediately replaced and strict action be taken against the accused personnel.
Earlier in the day, TMC candidate from Nandigram and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that large-scale rigging had taken place in the constituency at the behest of BJP leaders, with the central forces doing nothing to stop the malpractice.
