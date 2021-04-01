Left Menu

RSS opposed Constitution, did not hoist National flag in HQ: Manish Tewari

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said that when the Constitution of India was adopted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) opposed it and the National flag.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:38 IST
Congress leader manish Tewari. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said that when the Constitution of India was adopted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) opposed it and the National flag.

"When the Constitution of India was adopted the RSS opposed it, they also opposed the national flag for many decades. They did not hoist the National flag in their headquarters," said Tiwari while speaking to ANI today. Speaking over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tewari said: "CAA is unconstitutional, religion can not be the basis of determining Citizenship whether you apply territorially or you apply extraterritorially. Something which is unconstitutional can not be implemented by the Congress party as the grand old party has a role to play in the conception of the Constitution of India."

These people (BJP and RSS) never believed in Constitution for many years, in fact when it was adopted, they opposed it. Asking that there has been criticism regarding forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and was the Congress not confident of winning the election on its own, the Congress leader said: "We are questioned why are we in alliance with the AIUDF, but I never find those people questioning BJP when it decided to get in bed with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Jammu and Kashmir led by Mehbooba Mufti."

"In Jammu and Kashmir, if BJP gets into an alliance with PDP in J&K it's perfectly all right but if Congress gets into an alliance with AIUDF then people start having a problem," he added. The Congress leader further said, "Assam people are extremely wise, They have seen and thoroughly analysed the game of BJP. It is the electoral model of the BJP not only in Assam but across the country. They are not able to fight an election on the strength of their track record of governance so therefore in any state where even BJP has ruled for five years they are not able to go to the people with a positive agenda."

"Everywhere BJP's agenda is polarisation and communalising the politics. On the other hand Congress whether it is in government or not, it is always a fight on positive agenda that is how we are different from the BJP," he asserted. Assam recorded a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent in the second phase of polling, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. A total of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are in the fray in this phase of voting. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

