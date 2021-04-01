Left Menu

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:42 IST
BJP, RSS leaders keep making vulgar, controversial statements against women: Selja
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee's President, Kumari Selja (second from right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee's President, Kumari Selja on Thursday alleged that big leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) keep making vulgar and controversial statements against women, which shows their low mentality towards women. "Big leaders of BJP and RSS keep making vulgar and controversial statements against women, which shows their low mentality towards women. Women will decide what they should wear, eat and drink, not the BJP or the RSS. These so-called leaders should refrain from making controversial statements on women and respect them," Selja said.

She said that ever since the BJP government was formed in Haryana, the situation of women in the state has become very pathetic. "Today's law and order in the state has collapsed due to which there has been a huge increase in incidents like rape, gang rape, kidnapping in the state. Women in the state are feeling helpless and insecure. Due to no concrete policy for women safety, criminals are committing crimes without fear. According to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau, crime in Haryana is increasing rapidly. Ever since the BJP government was formed in Haryana, the situation of women in the state has become very pathetic," Selja said.

She said that the situation of women had become even more pathetic due to the rampant increase in domestic violence cases in the immediate lockdown imposed by the BJP without any preparation and this has also been confirmed by the National Commission for Women. (ANI)

