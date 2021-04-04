PM expresses grief at death of Gita Press president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka, noting he remained active in various social services throughout his life. Khemka passed away in Varanasi following brief illness. The prime minister said his condolences are with Khemkas family and admirers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka, noting he remained active in various social services throughout his life. Khemka passed away in Varanasi following brief illness. Modi noted that Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The prime minister said his condolences are with Khemka's family and admirers.
