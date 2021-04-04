Centre using investigation agencies against non-BJP ruled states, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the central leadership has been using central investigation agencies to topple non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments. Speaking at a public event in Kerala, the Congress leader said, "In every single government where BJP is not present, the PM Modi uses the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to overthrow or attack the government."

"I want to understand why they are not doing that to Left Front. It is a mystery to me," he added. Hitting out at the opposition party, Member of Parliament from Wayanad further said, "They (Left) do same division that BJP does, they spread same hatred. It's interesting to me, the PM Modi spends every single day saying 'Congressmukt Bharat', I have never heard him say Communist Party of India (Marxist) Left Front Mukt Bharat or Kerala."'

Rahul Gandhi said United Democratic Front (UDF) is coming to power and the 'Nyay' scheme is going to be implemented in Kerala. "Nyay attacks poverty, weak economy and will give jobs to Keralites. It's a Malayali solution. It is an intelligent solution. India and Kerala can no longer afford BJP," he added.

The Congress had promised Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It entailed giving a minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month to 20 per cent of the poorest families. Notably, Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

