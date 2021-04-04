Left Menu

TN polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin takes dig at PM Modi, says nobody can lie like him

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that nobody can lie like him.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:17 IST
TN polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin takes dig at PM Modi, says nobody can lie like him
Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking during a roadshow in Chennai on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that nobody can lie like him. Speaking during the roadshow in Mylapore Assembly constituency, Chennai, Stalin alleged that AIADMK tried to bribe voters but DMK cadres intervened and stopped it.

"Yesterday AIADMK tried to indulge in money distribution to voters but our cadres intervened and stopped it. In India, nobody can lie like him. I know how he lies. Suddenly, he banned old 500 and 1000 rupees notes. I still have one note with me now. Hundreds of people died tried to change old notes," he said. "If you cast vote for two leaves (AIADMK), it is equal to vote for BJP. I am sure Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to lose and he will be behind bars since he is involved in many corruption cases," he added.

Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari on April 2, PM Modi took a jibe at the DMK over "dynastic politics", saying the "crown prince", apparently referring to Udhayanidhi, sidelined many senior leaders of the party. "In Tamil Nadu, the situation is such that senior DMK leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with Kalaignar Karunanidhi are feeling suffocated due to the newly minted crown prince of the party. Politics does not work this way," he said.

Stalin, who is making an electoral debut from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, said if DMK is voted to power then it will pass a law in the state Assembly to give a per cent of jobs for Tamilians. In Tamil Nadu, the 234-members assembly will go to elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021