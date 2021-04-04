Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka passes away at 87

The president of Gita Press, Radheshyam Khemka, passed away in Varanasi following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday. He was 87.

Khemka died on Saturday afternoon and his last rites were performed at the Harishchandra Ghat, they said.

He was under treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Khemka, noting he remained active in various social services throughout his life. Modi noted that Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The prime minister said his condolences are with Khemka's family and admirers. In Gorakhpur, a prayer meeting was organised at the Gita Press and all its employees attended it, the press' product manager Lal Mani Tripathi said.

Khemka for 38 years was the editor of the prominent 'Kalyan' magazine printed at the press. His last edited the magazine's April 2021 issue.

In total, Khemka has edited 38 yearly special issues of the magazine and 460 normal issues of 'Kalyan', according to the press' officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of Khemka.

In a statement, he said praying for peace to the departed soul and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

