Rescind Tirupati LS bypoll, take action against AP officials for violating poll code, BJP urges EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:29 IST
The BJP on Monday demanded that the Election Commission rescinds the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll and sought action against the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary and other officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

A BJP delegation, including its national secretary Sunil Deodhar, and leaders G V L Narasimha Rao and C M Ramesh, and Jan Sena leader Nadendla Manohar met the Election Commission here submitted a memorandum to it.

It demanded to ''rescind the bye-election to the Tirupati (SC) parliamentary constituency immediately to maintain the purity and sanctity of the election and issue a fresh notification at a later date.'' ''We have demanded action against Andhra Pradesh's chief secretary and local officials for announcing the Zila Parishad elections while the poll code of conduct was in place for bye-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat,'' Rao told reporters after the meeting.

According to him, the BJP also lodged a complaint against the Andhra Pradesh officials for allegedly allotting its ally Jan Sena's symbol 'glass' to a third party while ''acting on the behest of ruling YSR Congress'' in Andhra Pradesh.

''Initiate suitable and strict disciplinary proceedings against the state's chief secretary and the district officers including collectors and SPs of Nellore and Chittoor districts for disobeying and violating the constitutional mandate and authority of the ECI,'' the BJP said in the memorandum.

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh is playing dirty tricks to win the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll by ensuring that BJP's ally Jan Sena's election symbol is being given to another party, Deodhar alleged.

