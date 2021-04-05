White House says monitoring coronavirus vaccine distribution in Florida

White House says monitoring coronavirus vaccine distribution in FloridaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:26 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the administration will continue to ensure coronavirus vaccine is equitably distributed in Florida amid media reports of improper distribution in the state.
Psaki said the White House has been monitoring the situation and it has found 17% of Florida's population is African-American, but less than 7% are vaccinated.
