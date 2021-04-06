Maha minister asks authorities to check on black marketing of remdesvir

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked the authorities to ensure that there is no black marketing of remdesvir in view of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Shinde held a meeting with divisional commissioners of Konkan, Pune and Nagpur, district collectors, municipal commissioners, CEOs of municipal councils and nagar panchayats to review the COVID-19 situation.

Local authorities should focus on patients who are in home quarantine by stamping their hands, putting stickers outside their homes and preventing outsiders from entering the containment zones, the state urban development minister said.

A call centre should be activated to speak to patients on a daily basis and persons under home quarantine should not venture out, he said.

If required, chairmen and secretaries of housing societies should be given temporary policing powers, Shinde said.

Efforts should be taken to ensure the rise in cases is not more than 5 per cent, he said.

The minister further said COVID-19 care hospitals and centres should have separate sections for patients with comorbidities and women patients should also be taken care of.

PTI MR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)