Himachal Pradesh: Voting underway for municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala

Voting for Dharamshala municipal election began on Wednesday morning. Polling for Palampur, Solan, and Mandi municipal corporations is also being held today.

Immediately after polling concludes, counting of votes will be taken up and results will be declared the same day. On March 13, the state election commission had notified the schedule for the four municipal corporations--Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan, and Mandi and six panchayats--Anni, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat, and Amb Nagar.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections for 68 seats are expected to take place in 2022. In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others. Following this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)