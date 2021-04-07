Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIA

Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:03 IST
Moscow and Washington are in contact over whether Russia will attend a climate summit after U.S. President Joe Biden invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, RIA cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Russia said it was waiting for additional information from the United States before deciding on what format its participation might take, RIA said.
The White House said last month that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Russia
- The White House
- U.S.
- Putin
- United States
- Xi Jinping
- Moscow
- Washington
- Chinese
- Russian
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
Germany urges resumption of dialogue with Moscow via NATO-Russia Council
US wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defence adviser
Moscow administers quarter of all Russian vaccine doses used so far - TASS
Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States