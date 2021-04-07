Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIA

Moscow and Washington are in contact over whether Russia will attend a climate summit after U.S. President Joe Biden invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, RIA cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Russia said it was waiting for additional information from the United States before deciding on what format its participation might take, RIA said.

The White House said last month that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit.

