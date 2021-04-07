Left Menu

TN records 72.78 percent polling: EC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:24 IST
TN records 72.78 percent polling: EC

Tamil Nadu recorded 72.78 per cent polling to 234 assembly constituencies held on April 6, the Election Commission said.

According to district wise ''close of poll'' data released by the EC here on Wednesday, Karur recorded the highest of 83.92 percent while Chennai saw the lowest turnout of 59.06 per cent.

The state has over 6.28 crore voters.

Ariyalur, Dharmapuri an Kallakurichi were the other districts where over 80 percent of the voters excercised their franchise while a number of others recorded polling in excess of 75 per cent.

Among the Assembly constituencies, many semi-urban and rural assembly segments saw a good turnout, with Palacode in Dharmapuri topping the charts with 87.33 per cent polling, followed by Kulithalai (86.15) in Karur and Edappadi in Salem with 85.60 per cent.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami is trying his luck yet again from Edappadi, after winning from there in 2011 and 2016.

The other constituencies with CM aspirants in fray, Kolathur here and Coimbatore South, registered 60.52 and 60.72 per cent polling, respectively.

DMK President M K Stalin is seeking a third term from Kolathur while Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is making his electoral debut from the Coimbatore South, located in western Tamil Nadu.

As many as 37 assembly constituencies recorded polling in excess of 80 percent while in about 130 segments, the turnout was between 70 and 80 percent, the data showed.

Villivakkam in Chennai had the lowest voting percentage of 55.52.

Chief Electoral Office Satyabrata Sahoo said the assembly constituency wise ''final voter turnout ratio'' may ''slightly change after scrutiny by ROs in the presence of observers.'' Elections to 234 Assembly seats were held on Tuesday, with 3,998 contestants including heavyweights like Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Stalin, Haasan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi founder Seeman among others contesting from various seats in a multi-cornered fight.

Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 2.

The ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term while DMK is aiming to return to the ruling saddle after being trounced in 2011.

Incidentally, this was the first assembly polls to be held in the absence of late stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jaylalithaa.

While Palaniswami steered the AIADMK-led NDA, Stalin was at the forefront of DMK's challenge to its archrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021