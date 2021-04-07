Left Menu

WB registered 84.61 per cent polling in third phase

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:47 IST
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal registered 84.61 per cent polling during the third phase of polling on April 6 held in 31 assembly constituencies spread across its three districts, state chief electoral officer Ariz Aftab said on Wednesday.

The highest turnout of 85.51 per cent was registered in South 24 Parganas district, while it was 83.75 per cent in Hooghly and 83.55 per cent in Howrah, he said.

Goghat constituency in Hooghly district recorded the highest vote turnout of 88.67 per cent, the CEO said.

Polling was held in 10,871 polling stations in 31 assembly constituencies -- 16 in South 24 Parganas (Part II), seven in Howrah (Part 1) and eight in Hooghly (Part 1).

The state had registered around 84.13 per cent and 86.11 per cent voting in the first and second phases respectively.

Election has been completed in 91 of the 294 assembly seats in the state, which will see five more phases of poll.

The results will be declared on May 2, as per the EC schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

