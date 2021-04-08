Biden to nominate gun control advocate Chipman to lead

Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:08 IST
The Biden administration is expected to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency's first permanent director since 2015.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Chipman's nomination is expected to be announced Thursday. The people could not discuss the matter publicly ahead of an official announcement and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Chipman is a retired ATF agent who has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords, which advocates to strengthen gun laws.

Chipman and a White House spokesman both declined to comment.

