"Night Corona Curfew" imposed in some Karnataka district centres from April 10 to 20: CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:59 IST
"Night Corona Curfew" imposed in some Karnataka district centres from April 10 to 20: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced ''night corona curfew'' between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

''Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

It will be applicable in district centres,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states on the COVID situation, he said essential services will be allowed.

''Vaccination drives will be conducted from April 11- Jyotiba Phule's birthday till April 14- Ambedkar's birthday,'' he added.

Appealing to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the Chief Minister said ''as corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it.We are not imposing any lockdown.'' People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place, he said.

''We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework.'' With public cooperation, the spread of virus can be contained, the chief minister said.

''...that's the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres...

we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state,'' he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the curfew was on a trial basis and people should support it.

Marriages, functions, meetings and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed, he said, adding that Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.PTI KSU BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

