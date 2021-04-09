Left Menu

BJP workers accuse TMC workers of vandalising party office in Durgapur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Durgapur accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising the party office in Basudha area of the city on Thursday.

ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:51 IST
Visuals from BJP's vandalised office in Durgapur. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Durgapur accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising the party office in Basudha area of the city on Thursday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. They threw the articles outside the party office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us," Raman Sharma, BJP worker told ANI.

Polling in Durgapur will be on April 26 in the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. In another incident in Cooch Behar district, TMC workers accused BJP workers of attacking the party's candidate from the Mathabhanga constituency on Thursday.

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

