BJP workers accuse TMC workers of vandalising party office in Durgapur
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Durgapur accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising the party office in Basudha area of the city on Thursday.ANI | Durgapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:51 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Durgapur accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising the party office in Basudha area of the city on Thursday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. They threw the articles outside the party office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us," Raman Sharma, BJP worker told ANI.
Polling in Durgapur will be on April 26 in the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. In another incident in Cooch Behar district, TMC workers accused BJP workers of attacking the party's candidate from the Mathabhanga constituency on Thursday.
BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool Congress
- Durgapur
- Bengal
- West
- Cooch Behar
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
BJP gives final push as campaigning for first phase ends in Bengal
New political party backed by BJP to eat into vote share in assembly polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells rally. PTI SUS RBT RBT
BJP gave money to founder of new political party backed by it: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally.
Mamata Banerjee ensured automobile companies are chased out of Bengal: Amit Shah.
TMC supporter killed in crude blomb blast in Bengal's Andal