Raj CM promises to stop mining in parts of state falling within pilgrimage loop: Cong leader

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised to stop mining in parts of his state falling within the 'Chaurasi Kos Braj Parikrama' loop, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader said here on Friday.

Besides promising to stop mining in parts of Bharatpur district falling within the loop of the devotees' annual pilgrimage route, Gehlot also agreed to protect the hillocks in the area, former leader of UP's Congress legislature party Pradeep Mathur said.

He said the chief minister gave the assurance to a delegation led by him during a meeting with him Jaipur.

The chief minister did not only give a patient hearing to the delegation on the issue of the ongoing mining in Adi Badri and Kankachal hillocks but he also assured that he would also protect those hillocks of vital religious and historical importance, said, Mathur.

Several lakhs of devotees undertake the annual pilgrimage along the loop to pay obeisance to various deities that they believe stay in the area falling within the loop, roughly measuring 84 'kose' or 168 miles, he said. PTI CORR Gehlot also promised to repair the roads and bridges en route to the devotees' pilgrimage, said Mathur.

