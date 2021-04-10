TMC asks EC to act against BJP 'goons' creating 'ruckus' in Coochbehar

Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'goons' were creating a ruckus outside several polling booths in Coochbehar, All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote a mail to the Election Commission urging it to take necessary action on the 'recurring issue'. In the mail signed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, the party said that 'BJP goons' were 'preventing' TMC agents from entering the booths in four constituencies in the Coochbehar district.

"It is to bring to your notice that across several booths in the following assembly constituencies (Satalkuchi: Booth no 02, 38, 131, 137, 287, 127; Natalbari: Booth no 241, 176, 177; Tufanganj: Booth no 178, 187; Dinhata: Booth No: 237, 228, 229) in Coochbehar, the BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing the TMC agents from entering the booth," the mail said. TMC said it is a clear violation of the law and against the ethos of free and fair elections, and requested the EC to "escalate this recurring issue and take necessary actions at the earliest possible as it is delaying the election process." (ANI)

