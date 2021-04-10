Left Menu

TMC seeks explanation from EC over death of 4 in firing by central forces in Bengal

The EC should come out with an explanation, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said.Sen said when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice issued a showcause notice.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:03 IST
TMC seeks explanation from EC over death of 4 in firing by central forces in Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday sought explanation from the Election Commission over the death of four persons, who were shot allegedly by central forces at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of assembly elections.

''We are sad to say with deep concern that firing by central forces has left four dead and four injured at Mathabhanga. We also want to say that the central forces are committing crimes and crossing all limits. The EC should come out with an explanation,'' TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said.

Sen said when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice issued a showcause notice. ''Now, the people of the state want to showcause the EC about how this unfortunate event unfolded,'' she said.

The TMC leader said the BJP is playing mind games and resorting to pressure tactics.

''Mamata Banerjee has already won the Nandigram seat by a huge margin. BJP is merely selling a dream to its party workers,'' Sen said.

She also shared clippings of purported videos, one of which showed central forces vandalising TMC camps at night.

PTI DC RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs secure first ever 'golden point' win in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie kicked a 45-metre penalty in extra time to secure a dramatic 26-23 victory at the Otago Highlanders in the first ever golden point win in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. ...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021