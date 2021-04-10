Left Menu

Maha: Cong's Chavan accuses Centre of bias in COVID-19 help

Even UP got 3,916 N95 masks, more than twice that of Maharashtra. What is this if not discrimination based on politics, he alleged.Chavan said Narendra Modi was forgetting that he was the prime minister of the entire country and not just Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and some BJP-ruled states.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:13 IST
Maha: Cong's Chavan accuses Centre of bias in COVID-19 help

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday accused the Centre of ''discrimination on the basis of politics'' in the distribution of critical medical equipment such as PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators to various states.

In a statement issued here, the former chief minister said information from the Centre itself confirmed this politically biased distribution, adding that Maharashtra, despite having the highest COVID-19 caseload, was facing step-motherly treatment.

The Centre's reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha on February 12 on distribution of medical equipments revealed a shocking picture, Chavan said.

''Gujarat got 9,623 numbers of N95 masks per thousand COVID-19 patients as compared to Maharashtra, which got 1,560 masks per thousand patients. Even UP got 3,916 N95 masks, more than twice that of Maharashtra. In PPE kits, Gujarat got 4,951 kits per thousand, and UP got 2,446 kits while Maharashtra got just 223 kits,'' he said quoting the Centre's reply in the Lok Sabha.

Gujarat was given 13 ventilators per 1000 patients, UP got seven while Maharashtra got only two ventilators per thousand COVID-19 patients, with Kerala getting even less than Maharashtra on a per thousand patient basis, he said.

''As per the Lok Sabha reply, in all categories, Gujarat was given the lion's share of supply of medical equipment, which is disproportionate to the caseload. What is this if not discrimination based on politics,'' he alleged.

Chavan said Narendra Modi was forgetting that he was the prime minister of the entire country and not just Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and some BJP-ruled states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif summer-sown sowing season this year.In an o...

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021