Two former Congress members join AAP

Former Congress members Anjali Rai and Ravinder Singh Nirwal joined AAP on Saturday in the presence of party spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Welcoming them into the party-fold, Chadha said Rai and Nirwal were impressed by the policies of the AAP government and ''Kejriwal model of development''.

''AAP will positively benefit from their years of experience and the work they have done,'' he said at a press conference.

Rai was earlier vice chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board and a two-time MLA from the Congress, while Nirwal was former Congress Karol Bagh district committee leader, Chadha said.

