Left Menu

No need for Centre-Maha blame game amid COVID-19 fight: Dy CM

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:58 IST
No need for Centre-Maha blame game amid COVID-19 fight: Dy CM

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI)Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the state and Union governments must not waste time in a blame game amid the fight against a sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

Pawar, who was speaking after chairing a review meet on the outbreak situation here, added that he had spoken to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and the latter had assured full support in the supply of ventilators.

Pawar also informed that Javadekar said he would speak to Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane so that beds in military hospitals can be earmarked for COVID-19 treatment.

Speaking on the vaccination drive in Pune district, the deputy CM said a target of covering one lakh beneficiaries per day has been set, while the current figure of vaccines administered per day was 85,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on toll plaza staff in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; furniture, windowpanes damaged

A group of men allegedly attacked employees of a toll plaza in Rajasthans Jhalawar following an argument besides damaging furniture and windowpanes, according to police.The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa vill...

Political storm erupts after 5 killed during Bengal poll including 4 in CISF firing

In the first major outbreak of violence during West Bengal assembly elections, five persons were killed, including four in a firing by CISF personnel, while five candidates were attacked during the fourth phase of polling in 44 seats on Sat...

Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif summer-sown sowing season this year.In an o...

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021