No need for Centre-Maha blame game amid COVID-19 fight: Dy CM

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI)Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the state and Union governments must not waste time in a blame game amid the fight against a sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

Pawar, who was speaking after chairing a review meet on the outbreak situation here, added that he had spoken to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and the latter had assured full support in the supply of ventilators.

Pawar also informed that Javadekar said he would speak to Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane so that beds in military hospitals can be earmarked for COVID-19 treatment.

Speaking on the vaccination drive in Pune district, the deputy CM said a target of covering one lakh beneficiaries per day has been set, while the current figure of vaccines administered per day was 85,000.

