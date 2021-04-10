Kejriwal only leader with vision, PM should call him to discuss schemes for common people: Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader with a vision for development, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss with him schemes to improve the lives of people and not create hurdles for them, senior AAP leader Mainsh Sisodia said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy chief minister also claimed that all political parties were promising to follow the ''Kejriwal model'' of governance in states where elections are being held.

While the three-phase election in Assam and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are over, the fourth leg of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election was held on Saturday.

''Kejriwal is the only leader who has a vision for the country. He understands the problems being faced by the common people and their needs, and the way for development. He has the capability of taking the country in the right direction. Other parties are following his policies. What he promises, he does,'' Sisodia said. ''We hope that the prime minister, who is the leader of the nation, would agree to our suggestions because he will not become any smaller if he does. He should invite Chief Minister Kejriwal every fortnight for tea to exchange notes on governance and share their vision for the development of our nation,'' he said.

Sisodia said that ''we sincerely hope there won't be any further hurdles in our road to development''. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed that Delhi has become a laboratory for developing various policies for development. ''Whether it is giving 200 units free electricity or free bus rides for women, all political parties are promising these schemes in other states where elections are being held,'' he added. Sisodia said recently when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal, he promised free electricity up to 200 units should the BJP be elected to power in the state. ''In Kerala, the BJP has promised free public transport for women, and in Tamil Nadu, the party has said that they will bring in a model of governance that is similar to what can be seen in Delhi,'' he said. Sisodia said, ''In Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised free electricity. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced free rides for women in public buses despite the fact that there are not enough public buses in Punjab.'' He said that he has noted that the BJP and the Congress are fighting elections across the country on the foundation of the Kejriwal model of governance.

''They are forging ahead on the basis of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance, and this gives us immense pleasure,'' Sisodia said. Talking about the recent interaction that the prime minister held with chief ministers on COVID-19 management, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted upon the relevance of home isolation and how it is a strong line of defence in containing COVID-19; he mentioned the importance of creating micro-containment zones across the country.'' Last year, the Delhi government had made these recommendations and later implemented, the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia claimed that it is only Arvind Kejriwal who knows how to take the nation in the right direction through his impeccable leadership. ''Delhi has become a paragon of governance and development in every sphere, right from its economy to hospitals to schools,” he said.

