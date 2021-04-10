Left Menu

India needs jobs, jabs, BJP-led government gives jumlas, jibes: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over several states talking of limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines with them and said the country needs "jobs and jabs" but the BJP government gives "jumlas and jibes".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:28 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over several states talking of limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines with them and said the country needs "jobs and jabs" but the BJP government gives "jumlas and jibes". "What India needs?- Jobs and Jabs. What BJP Govt gives?- Jumlas and Jibes," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi, who took part in a meeting today via video conference with chief ministers and ministers of the Congress-ruled states to review the COVID-19 situation, expressed deep concern over the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country and asked for a concerted approach. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the central government should look at new mutations, which are the source of the second wave. He called for joining hands and energies "instead of complacency and premature victories".

He said there was a direct connection between COVID-19 spread and nutrition and livelihood. He noted that the virus attacks the poorest and disadvantaged the hardest.

The Congress leader also reiterated the demand for 'Basic Income Support' by the Central Government. In the meeting, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh said that they had a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines and urged the Centre to ramp up supply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

