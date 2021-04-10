Sanjukta Morcha in Bengal condemns Cooch Behar firing, says

Sanjukta Morcha in Bengal condemns Cooch Behar firing, saysPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:51 IST
Condemning the firing incident in Cooch Behar, which claimed at least four lives, Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Saturday said provocative statements by BJP heavyweights and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee have led to an atmosphere of fear and violence in West Bengal.
Four persons were killed and as many injured in the vicinity of a polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', according to the police.
Bose, in a statement issued on behalf of the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front, demanded a high-level probe into the episode by the Election Commission.
The three-party alliance -- Sanjukta Morcha -- said its members would hold demonstrations across the state seeking immediate punishment for the guilty.
Observing that the circumstances that prompted the central forces to open fire on voters was still ''unclear'', Bose said the poll speeches made by ''the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and home minister (Amit Shah), egging on people to resort to violence, and the counter comments by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to gherao central forces'' have fuelled tension in Bengal.
The Left Front leader urged the people of the state to stay united and rise against religious differences.
