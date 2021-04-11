Bringing back Mukhtar Ansari big achievement of UP govt: Maneka Gandhi

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Saturday termed the bringing of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari back to Uttar Pradesh, where he faces trial in several cases, a big achievement of the state government.

After spending over two years in a Punjab prison, Ansari, the BSP's MLA from Mau, was brought back to the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday morning.

Gandhi, the BJP's MP from Sultanpur, was in her constituency to support party-backed candidates for the Zila Panchayat elections.

She said that if BJP-backed candidates become public representatives, then they will help take development to more villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)