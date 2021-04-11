Left Menu

BJP candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari seat tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:06 IST
BJP candidate for Matigara- Naxalbari assembly constituency in West Bengal's Darjeeling district Anandamay Barman has tested positive for COVID-19 following which the Election Commission on Sunday advised him not to go out for campaigning.

Barman (38) has gone into home isolation after testing positive for the contagion following which his party colleagues have started campaigning on his behalf, party sources said.

''He will take another test on Monday and if he tests negative for that then only he will be allowed to campaign,'' an official at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office here said.

Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency will go for the polls in the fifth phase scheduled on April 17.

