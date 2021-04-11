Left Menu

Govt for holding Thrissur Pooram, health officer against it

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:09 IST
Govt for holding Thrissur Pooram, health officer against it

Difference of opinion on the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram, a festival known for a parade of richly caparisoned jumbos and performance of traditional music, has surfaced between the government and the district medical officer (DMO).

The government has said it was ready to hold the festival while the DMO is against it, citing the present COVID-19 situation.

The district Collector has written to the Chief Secretary to issue directions to hold the annual festival by referring to the government decision, which the DMO has opposed.

The DMO K J Reena on Sunday told reporters that she expects the government to rethink on its decision.

''I don't think any government will play with the lives of the people. If it does, we are inviting grave danger. We will have to re-open the COVID-19 FrontlineTreatment Centres. Our efforts of the last one-and-a-half-years will go waste,'' she said.

On the other hand, Minister V S Sunilkumar told the reporters the festival would be held as per the COVID-19 protocol.

''The government is set to hold the Pooram this time. All the decisions have been taken after consulting with the Health Department. All the Devaswomsare cooperatingwith the government. The decision of the government is to conduct the Pooram,'' he said adding that the crowd can be controlled.

Meanwhile, a Paramekkavu Devaswom representative said the decision was taken by the government after considering all the factors.

''We all know that a surge in coronavirus cases will come after the elections. That would have been factored in when the government took this decision. We wonder whythe DMO has second thoughts about this now,'' G Rajesh, Paramekkavu Devaswom representative, told the reporters.

Last May, the Pooram was held in a low-key manner with just a handful of people and rituals in the temple.

Billed as the mother of all temple festivals in Kerala, the event was usually held at the sprawling Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur city.

The two-century-old Pooram had its origin in 1798 through a royal edict of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin.

The edict entrusted two local temples -- Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady -- with the task to be the main sponsors of the festivities to be conducted in a competitive spirit.

Besides the main Poorams by the two Devaswoms, small Poorams from nearby temples too participate in the festivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted Naxal killed in exchange of fire with DRG in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an exchange of firing between Maoists and Dantewada District Reserve Guard DRG, in a forest area between Gaadam and Jungampal villages on Sunday. One 8 mm pistol, a country-m...

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami...

Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.No injury was reported in the fire that took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021