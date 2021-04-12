Left Menu

Ecuador's Lasso takes presidential runoff vote

"It's a day in which all Ecuadoreans have decided their future, they have used their vote to express the need for change and the desire for better days," said Lasso at a rally where jubilant supporters chanted "Lasso President!" Lasso's victory will be welcomed by foreign investors who were unnerved by Arauz's promises of extensive social spending in the face of weak government finances and a struggling economy.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 08:09 IST
Ecuador's Lasso takes presidential runoff vote

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso has won Sunday's presidential runoff vote against leftist economist Andres Arauz, putting the country on track to maintain open market policies rather than return to socialism. Arauz conceded his defeat after receiving 47.5% of the votes compared with Lasso's 52.5%, with 97% of poll statements processed, according to figures published by the National Electoral Council.

In a speech to his supporters, Arauz said he would call Lasso and offer his congratulations on the electoral victory. The elections council is due to speak at 10:00 p.m. local time (0300 GMT). "It's a day in which all Ecuadoreans have decided their future, they have used their vote to express the need for change and the desire for better days," said Lasso at a rally where jubilant supporters chanted "Lasso President!"

Lasso's victory will be welcomed by foreign investors who were unnerved by Arauz's promises of extensive social spending in the face of weak government finances and a struggling economy. It also bucks a trend of leftist electoral victories in Latin America in nations including Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

Lasso will take office on May 24. The oil-exporting nation's economy was already weak due to low crude prices when the coronavirus outbreak started. The pandemic has pushed a third of the population of more than 17 million into poverty and left half a million people unemployed.

President Lenin Moreno, who did not seek re-election, imposed painful austerity measures as part of a $6.5 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but was unable to kick-start the economy. The election council figures show 1.6 million null votes, likely the result of indigenous activist Yaku Perez calling on supporters to spoil their ballots.

Perez ran in the first round vote in February and narrowly lost out to Lasso for a slot in the runoff, which he attributed to electoral fraud despite not presenting evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Australia pulls out of athletics relay championships due to COVID-19

Athletics Australia said they will not send athletes to next months World Athletics Relay Championships in Poland due to the COVID-19 situation, a decision which may place their hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. The decis...

China considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in ...

iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon

The iQOO Z3 5G which debuted in China late last month is now gearing up to land in India. The 5G-powered mid-range device - carrying model no. I2011 - has bagged the BIS Bureau of Indian Standards certification via tipster Mukul Sharma, hin...

Ecuador's Lasso takes presidential runoff vote

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso has won Sundays presidential runoff vote against leftist economist Andres Arauz, putting the country on track to maintain open market policies rather than return to socialism. Arauz conceded his defeat afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021