Left Menu

Leader of Merkel's party seeks backing in bid for chancellor

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:48 IST
Leader of Merkel's party seeks backing in bid for chancellor

The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says he's confident of securing his party's support to become the center-right candidate for Germany's next leader, after he and a rival both declared their ambitions.

The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Armin Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Laschet and Soeder — the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively — both officially declared on Sunday that they're prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution. They didn't specify how they will do so.

The leaderships of the CDU and the CSU are holding separate meetings on Monday. Asked by the Bild daily whether there is a majority for his candidacy in his party's leadership, Laschet replied: “I believe so, but we will see (on Monday).” Laschet's support in the CDU is a decisive factor because his is by far the bigger of the two parties. It runs in 15 of Germany's 16 states, while the CSU runs only in Bavaria. Soeder said Sunday he is ready to run “if the CDU — which is the bigger sister, that's very clear — supports this broadly.” He added that “it's also clear that if the big sister says that's not its proposal and it has a different proposal ... we would accept that.” Soeder said the candidate should be the one with the best chances in the Sept. 26 election, in which Merkel isn't seeking a fifth term after 16 years in power. That underlines a weakness for Laschet — current polls show much better ratings for Soeder, who has cultivated an image as a decisive backer of tough action in the coronavirus pandemic.

Laschet was elected as CDU leader in January and hasn't enjoyed a honeymoon, most recently garnering criticism for appearing to dither over how to manage a resurgence in virus cases. Last month, the CDU suffered bad losses in two state elections. National polls have shown the Union giving up gains it made on the strength of Merkel's management of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been hurt among other things by a slow start to vaccinations and allegations that several lawmakers from both CDU and CSU profited from business deals last year as Germany scrambled to secure masks. Some of those lawmakers have left their parties.

The Union still leads national polls ahead of the environmentalist Greens and the center-left Social Democrats. The Greens plan to announce on April 19 which of the party's two co-leaders will make its first bid for the chancellery. The Social Democrats nominated current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz months ago.

The CSU has twice provided the center-right candidate for chancellor in the past — Franz Josef Strauss in 1980 and Edmund Stoiber in 2002. Both lost to center-left incumbents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Mentor Connect launched to support Indian start-ups

Amazon on Monday introduced a new program called Amazon Mentor Connect to accelerate the growth of start-ups and emerging brands in India, giving entrepreneurs a platform to engage, learn and showcase their startups to the industrys leading...

Essential for BIS to supervise manufacture, sale of helmets: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it was essential for the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS to strictly monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets as it concerns the safety and security of the consumers.The observation by Jus...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the...

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called Taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021