Will contest all 40 Goa seats, no need for alliance: Sisodia

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:15 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will not ally with any other outfit for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls and will contest all 40 seats on its own strength, the party's senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He said his party was the alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state was weak and was doing ''what the BJP wants them to do''.

During the day, he paid tribute to former chief ministers Dayanand Bandodkar and Manohar Parrikar, and asked all those who want to see corruption-free politics to join AAP.

