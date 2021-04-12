Left Menu

Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

That opposition and his losing the challenge to Hamacek were among the reasons for his dismissal, Petricek suggested at a televised news conference. The CSSD is the junior coalition party in the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:13 IST
Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will be dismissed from his position after he lost a bid to lead his centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week.

Party chief Jan Hamacek will submit a proposal to the prime minister later on Monday to dismiss Petricek, Hamacek said. Petricek, the cabinet member who most frequently warns against closer ties with Russia and China, has often clashed with pro-Russian and pro-Chinese President Milos Zeman, who had called for his dismissal.

He has questioned a plan to let Russian bidder participate in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, a view shared with the country's intelligence community and parliamentary opposition. The 6 billion-euro project is the Czech Republic's biggest single public investment. That opposition and his losing the challenge to Hamacek were among the reasons for his dismissal, Petricek suggested at a televised news conference.

The CSSD is the junior coalition party in the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. A general election is due in October in the Czech Republic, a NATO and European Union member country. The current Minister of Culture, Lubomir Zaoralek, will be nominated to replace Petricek, Hamacek said. Zaoralek had held the job in the previous government.

During his tenure, Zaoralek took part in initiatives seen as too open towards China. In 2016, he prepared a declaration of top Czech officials assuring Beijing of good relations after a minister met in Prague with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, to China's disapproval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling

Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germanys most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.For me, it was almost funny I and my par...

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February: Govt data.

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February Govt data....

DoT extends network gear purchase restriction to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom DoT.At present, only BSN...

Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Camerons efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.The probe is likely to be independent and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021