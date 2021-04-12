Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:34 IST
Open Lucknow Cancer Institute for COVID patients: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav advised the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday to open the Lucknow Cancer Institute for treatment of COVID-19 patients amid soaring cases in the city.

''During this medical emergency, the Lucknow Cancer Institute, which was started during the tenure of the SP government, in the first phase will provide space for 750 beds,'' Yadav tweeted.

''The SP had built the Lucknow Cancer Institute in one-and-half years and the BJP should open it for COVID (patients) after their four years in office,'' he said.

Last August, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to set up a COVID care centre in the Lucknow Cancer Institute. PTI NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

