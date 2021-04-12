Left Menu

BJP-ruled EDMC signed contract worth crores with blacklisted company, claims AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:01 IST
The BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation has signed a contract amounting to crores of rupees with a company blacklisted in 2010, the AAP claimed on Monday.

No immediate reaction was available from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the private security agency had dealings with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the past.

However, after an investigation in 2010, it was found that the payments being made to the company in return for providing security was not being passed on to the security guards, he said.

Several other manipulations too were found and the company was removed from the tender procedure and then blacklisted in 2010, he added.

''East Delhi Municipal Corporation has signed a contract amounting to crores of rupees with a company which was blacklisted in the year 2010,'' Bhardwaj said.

''BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta should answer: why is a blacklisted company being roped in for contracts,'' he added.

