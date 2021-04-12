19 including panchayat members, councillors join BJP in Jammu

Left Menu

Updated: 12-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:25 IST
As many as 19 prominent people, including councillors and panch from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district joined the BJP here on Monday, a party spokesperson said. Congress working district president of Reasi Amit Sharma, a sarpanch, nine panch, a naib sarpanch and five other prominent political personalities joined the saffron party in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta at the party headquarters here. Raina said the BJP is further strengthened in Reasi region and lauded the “appreciable decision” of the elected representatives from Reasi Municipal Committee and others to “poise faith in the BJP”. Today, people from all over are supporting and joining the BJP with the impression that the Narendra Modi government has set an example in serving people.

Raina also appealed to the people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

Gupta said the exemplary work done by the BJP for public welfare has created a niche in everyone's heart and mind and soon everyone in the region will support the party by becoming its volunteer.

