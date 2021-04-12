Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.

Sources said as part of its efforts, the BJP is giving special focus to 40 seats spread across the greater Kolkata region. It is also trying to reach out to people individually. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch public outreach programme in Kolkata and more than 2000 small 'potho sabhas' will take place in over 40 assembly constituencies in and around Kolkata.

Various national and state leaders of the BJP will reach out to the communities residing in Kolkata. They will share BJP's vision for Kolkata in specific and for the state in general. These meetings will take place in the evening to maximise the impact and for the convenience of people.

Shah will address 'potho sabhas' in Dum Dum and Baranagar assembly constituencies at 7 pm and 8.15 pm on April 13. BJP is laying special thrust on its campaign in Kolkata, the city that has cultural significance.

Many of these areas are considered strongholds of TMC. The BJP wants to reach out to the people through small meetings and convince them to vote for the party. (ANI)

