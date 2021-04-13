Left Menu

BJP will bring political solution to Gorkha problem; protect Gorkhas, Nepalis after coming to power in West Bengal: Amit Shah

The BJP will bring a political solution to the Gorkha problem and protect Gorkha and Nepalis after coming to power in West Bengal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:08 IST
BJP will bring political solution to Gorkha problem; protect Gorkhas, Nepalis after coming to power in West Bengal: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Darjeeling. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP will bring a political solution to the Gorkha problem and protect Gorkha and Nepalis after coming to power in West Bengal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting here, Shah said, "The three Darjeeling seats are very important for the BJP. On one side, there will be a victory on 197 seats and on another three from this Darjeeling region. Gorkhas need to be brought to the mainstream. Gorkha and Nepalis will be protected by BJP. They have always sacrificed themselves for the nation."

"In 1986-88, Communists flamed fires on the hills and shot and killed over 1,200 Gorkhas! We have not forgotten that! Didi has continued the trend in the last 10 years. Our Constitution has the solution to every problem. The double-engine BJP government will bring a political solution to the Gorkha problem after forming the government in Bengal. You will not have to revolt," the Union Home Minister appealed to the poeple. He further accused the successive state governments of West Bengal for halting the development of Darjeeling.

"Darjeeling is one of the most beautiful cities in India and is one of the oldest established cities in India. It received the first electric connection in India, in 1897. India's second oldest municipality was built here in 1850. Darjeeling has played a great role in the independence of the country. After independence, the Congress, then the Communist and now Didi, put a full stop to the development of Darjeeling," said the Union Home Minister. "11 leftover Gorkha sub-castes want Scheduled Tribe status, a matter that has been pending for years. The BJP government wanted to resolve this, but Mamata Ji did not attend any meeting on this issue. There has been a lot of exploitation of tea plantation workers in Bengal. We pledge to raise the wages of tea plantation workers to Rs 350," stated Shah.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stopped the implementation of the Forest Rights Act in West Bengal. "The Forest Rights Act is implemented everywhere in the country, except Bengal. Didi has stopped its implementation. We will implement the Forest Rights Act 2006 on the Darjeeling Hills and you will enjoy all the rights under the regulation," he stated.

Shah further said, "From Darjeeling, I am saying that after the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, the cases of agitation against the Gorkha brothers will be withdrawn within a week. We will change Darjeeling Municipality into the Darjeeling Municipal Corporation. The BJP will fight anyone for the respect of our Gorkha brothers. We will work to give official status to the Gorkha language." While starting his speech, Shah remembered Tenzing Norgay, who had first scaled Mount Everest summit. He wore a traditional Gorkha cap to embrace the culture of North Bengal.

Polling in the Darjeeling district will be held during the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine minister calls for military help, more Russia sanctions

NATO and the West must act quickly to prevent an escalation of violence between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, saying further sanctions against Moscow and more military help to Kyiv could help....

ASI directs officials to follow local administration's COVID guidelines

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India ASI directed its monument caretakers on Tuesday to follow the rules and regulations set by the local administration.Talking about the st...

U.N. rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the slaughter...

Lockdown?: Maha set to announce new guidelines, says minister

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021