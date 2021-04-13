Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in 2 days: Dy CM

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in 2 days: Dy CMPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:44 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent gall bladder surgery at a hospital here on Monday, will be discharged in the next two days, his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.
Ajit Pawar and his wife met the Pawar senior at the Breach Candy hospital.
''Sharad Pawarji is recuperating after the surgery. He will be discharged in the next two days,'' he told reporters outside the hospital.
On Monday, a laparoscopy surgery was conducted successfully on the gall bladder of Pawar, 80, NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik had said.
Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.
Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.
